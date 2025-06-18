TCPL's Strategic Maneuvers: Balancing Organic Growth and Acquisitions

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the FMCG sector, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) announced its dual approach of pursuing both organic growth and selective acquisitions. The company recently acquired Capital Foods and Organic India to enhance its market foothold.

Director P B Balaji emphasized that TCPL is vigilant in the market for acquisition opportunities that align with its portfolio, but will predominantly focus on organic development. This includes the unbranded coffee sector, where TCPL expects a 21% growth this year.

Despite challenges such as high tea prices and competitive market conditions, TCPL remains assured about its market strategy. It continues to expand through its Tata Starbucks JV while adapting to Gen Z's preferences and digital advancements, ensuring a robust growth trajectory.

