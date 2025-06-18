Left Menu

TCPL's Strategic Maneuvers: Balancing Organic Growth and Acquisitions

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is actively seeking acquisition opportunities while focusing on organic growth. The company, which recently acquired Capital Foods and Organic India, is optimistic about steady growth in its tea and unbranded coffee businesses amidst market challenges. TCPL is also expanding its presence with the Tata Starbucks joint venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:16 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the FMCG sector, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) announced its dual approach of pursuing both organic growth and selective acquisitions. The company recently acquired Capital Foods and Organic India to enhance its market foothold.

Director P B Balaji emphasized that TCPL is vigilant in the market for acquisition opportunities that align with its portfolio, but will predominantly focus on organic development. This includes the unbranded coffee sector, where TCPL expects a 21% growth this year.

Despite challenges such as high tea prices and competitive market conditions, TCPL remains assured about its market strategy. It continues to expand through its Tata Starbucks JV while adapting to Gen Z's preferences and digital advancements, ensuring a robust growth trajectory.

