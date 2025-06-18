Air India Grounds Flights Amid Technical Woes

On Wednesday, Air India announced the cancellation of three international flights due to various issues, including maintenance and technical challenges.

The airline revealed that two flights were halted after passengers had already boarded, citing extended maintenance and regulatory flight duty time limitations as the reasons.

Additionally, a flight bound for Bali was recalled mid-air due to a volcanic eruption, posing safety concerns. Meanwhile, Air India is arranging alternative solutions for affected passengers, offering full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.

Anticipating further disruptions, the airline cited enhanced surveillance measures on its Boeing 787 fleet following a fatal crash, leading to multiple cancellations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has urged Air India to reinforce internal coordination and ensure timely maintenance while recent reviews confirmed compliance with safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)