Left Menu

Air India Grounds Flights Amid Technical Woes

Air India has canceled several international flights due to maintenance and technical issues. Passengers on some flights were disembarked after boarding. The airline is working on alternate travel arrangements and offering refunds or rescheduling. Increased checks on Boeing 787s were ordered after a recent crash incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:51 IST
Air India Grounds Flights Amid Technical Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Air India announced the cancellation of three international flights due to various issues, including maintenance and technical challenges.

The airline revealed that two flights were halted after passengers had already boarded, citing extended maintenance and regulatory flight duty time limitations as the reasons.

Additionally, a flight bound for Bali was recalled mid-air due to a volcanic eruption, posing safety concerns. Meanwhile, Air India is arranging alternative solutions for affected passengers, offering full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.

Anticipating further disruptions, the airline cited enhanced surveillance measures on its Boeing 787 fleet following a fatal crash, leading to multiple cancellations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has urged Air India to reinforce internal coordination and ensure timely maintenance while recent reviews confirmed compliance with safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025