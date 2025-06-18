Liquid C2 Achieves Sophos Platinum Partner Status to Bolster Cybersecurity in Africa

In a significant boost to Africa’s digital security landscape, Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, has been officially recognized as a Platinum Partner by global cybersecurity giant Sophos. This prestigious status, the highest level in Sophos’ partner ecosystem, underscores Liquid C2’s strategic commitment to elevating cybersecurity resilience for enterprises across the continent.

This development marks a watershed moment in the battle against Africa’s growing cyber threats, where annual cybercrime losses have surpassed $4 billion, according to recent reports. The new status allows Liquid C2 to deliver Sophos’ cutting-edge solutions via flexible, subscription-based models, significantly reducing entry barriers for businesses of all sizes, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may not have the capacity for large capital investments in security infrastructure.

“As African businesses grow and evolve, they are exposed to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” said Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2. “Being awarded Sophos Platinum Partner status reflects our determination to protect and empower these organisations as they navigate Africa’s digital future. Together, we’re building secure, resilient digital operations.”

Enabling Affordable, Scalable Cybersecurity for Africa

With the Platinum Partner designation, Liquid C2 gains exclusive access to Sophos’ premium cybersecurity tools, including industry-leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services and real-time threat analytics. This will enable Liquid C2 to support clients across all sectors—including finance, healthcare, government, and telecommunications—through its network of Security Operations Centres (SOCs) that provide 24/7/365 monitoring and response.

The subscription-based model also offers monthly billing options, enabling clients to budget more effectively and adjust services based on evolving needs, providing scalable protection without the burden of heavy upfront costs.

“Platinum Partner status recognises an organisation’s deep expertise and commitment to cyber security solutions tailored to African enterprises,” said Pieter Nel, Sales Director for SADC & IOC at Sophos. “We are proud to partner with Liquid C2 as they empower organisations to flourish in the digital era.”

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Beyond MDR, the partnership enables Liquid C2 to provide:

Advanced threat intelligence and response tools powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Cybersecurity assessments and strategic consulting aligned with global standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and NIST.

Security Awareness Training (SAT) to equip workforces with essential cyber hygiene practices.

Managed Security Services including firewall management, endpoint protection, and network security.

Seamless integration with hybrid and cloud environments, supporting public and private sector digital transformation initiatives.

A Continental Commitment to Digital Trust

Liquid C2’s operations span six major African markets, with its headquarters in Dubai and regional hubs across East, West, Central, and Southern Africa. The company’s expanded cybersecurity capacity, empowered by Sophos technologies, will now be even more accessible to a broader spectrum of African businesses navigating the continent’s accelerating digital economy.

This strategic elevation aligns with Cassava Technologies’ broader mission of enabling digital inclusion, bridging the technological divide, and building an ecosystem of secure connectivity in Africa.