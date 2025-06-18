Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Launches Battery-as-a-Service for VIDA VX2, Revolutionizing Electric Mobility

Hero MotoCorp introduces a Battery-as-a-Service model for its VIDA VX2, cutting upfront costs and enhancing accessibility. Launching July 2025, the model allows for separate financing of scooter chassis and battery. VIDA aims to revolutionize EV ownership with affordable, flexible, and convenient solutions.

Updated: 18-06-2025 19:27 IST
Hero Motocorp logo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp has announced the rollout of a groundbreaking Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its VIDA VX2 electric scooters. This initiative, set to launch on July 1, 2025, aims to significantly cut the cost of electric vehicle ownership by offering a subscription-based service for batteries, enabling wider accessibility and affordability.

The BaaS model allows VIDA customers to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately, transforming substantial upfront costs into more manageable monthly payments. This approach is part of Hero MotoCorp's broader strategy to democratize electric mobility by offering flexible subscription plans that align with individual budgets and usage patterns.

Hero MotoCorp also boasts an extensive network of over 3,600 fast-charging stations and 500+ service points across 100+ cities in India, promising enhanced convenience and coverage for EV owners. With recent campaigns like 'Charging Simple Hai,' VIDA highlights the versatility of its removable battery technology, reinforcing its commitment to making electric vehicle ownership smoother and more enjoyable.



