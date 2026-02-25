Delhi's Cinematic Vision: International Film Festival to Elevate City's Cultural Profile

Delhi is preparing to transform into a global nexus for cinema, art, and culture with the upcoming International Film Festival scheduled for March 2026, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The festival is seen as a pivotal step in elevating Delhi's status as a cultural and cinematic destination.

Designed to appeal to a broad audience, the festival will showcase over 125 Indian and international films, alongside masterclasses, workshops, and cultural performances. It aims to attract local and global filmmakers for exchange and collaboration, effectively bridging world cinema with everyday citizens.

Backed by a supportive film policy, the event intends to provide a single-window clearance for productions, thereby boosting film tourism and creative industries. Spearheaded by the Delhi Tourism Minister, this initiative aligns with the vision of turning Delhi into a "creative capital" and aims for long-term cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)