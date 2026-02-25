Left Menu

Delhi's Cinematic Vision: International Film Festival to Elevate City's Cultural Profile

Delhi is set to become a global hub for cinema and culture with its International Film Festival in March 2026, featuring over 125 films. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that this initiative aims to position Delhi as a cultural destination, enhance film tourism, and support the film industry through workshops and performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:08 IST
Delhi's Cinematic Vision: International Film Festival to Elevate City's Cultural Profile
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is preparing to transform into a global nexus for cinema, art, and culture with the upcoming International Film Festival scheduled for March 2026, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The festival is seen as a pivotal step in elevating Delhi's status as a cultural and cinematic destination.

Designed to appeal to a broad audience, the festival will showcase over 125 Indian and international films, alongside masterclasses, workshops, and cultural performances. It aims to attract local and global filmmakers for exchange and collaboration, effectively bridging world cinema with everyday citizens.

Backed by a supportive film policy, the event intends to provide a single-window clearance for productions, thereby boosting film tourism and creative industries. Spearheaded by the Delhi Tourism Minister, this initiative aligns with the vision of turning Delhi into a "creative capital" and aims for long-term cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India
2
CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

 India
3
Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

 India
4
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026