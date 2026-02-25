Left Menu

Delhi University Probes Security Scandal at Gwyer Hall

Delhi University has launched an investigation into allegations involving its students' union president's security staff entering a hostel with a firearm and threatening residents. A six-member committee will review evidence, including CCTV footage, to determine the facts behind the alleged incident.

Delhi University has formed a six-member committee to probe allegations against its students' union president, Aryan Maan, whose hired security staff allegedly entered Gwyer Hall hostel with a firearm, threatening residents, officials reported on Wednesday.

This investigation follows a written complaint from hostel residents, accusing Maan's associates of illegally occupying parts of the premises and using the mess without valid food coupons. According to University Proctor Manoj Kumar, the incident stemmed from an altercation over mess coupons on February 23.

Social media videos depict students outside Gwyer Hall protesting and demanding the expulsion of the Delhi University Students' Union office bearers. While Maan has not responded, protesting students have ended their demonstration after assurances of a fair investigation.

