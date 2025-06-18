Left Menu

DLF's Luxurious Leap: Robust Sales in Gurugram's Realty Market

DLF Ltd has successfully sold 1,164 luxury flats worth Rs 11,000 crore in just a week at its new Gurugram housing project, DLF Privana North. This achievement contributes to 50% of its annual sales target, reflecting a strong demand for premium residences and marking a significant milestone for the company.

Updated: 18-06-2025 19:47 IST
DLF's Luxurious Leap: Robust Sales in Gurugram's Realty Market
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Ltd, a leading entity in India's real estate market, has made headlines with the swift sale of 1,164 luxury flats, amassing approximately Rs 11,000 crore within just a week of the launch of its latest housing project in Gurugram. This achievement not only underscores the robust demand for high-end residential properties but also positions DLF halfway towards meeting its sales bookings target for the current financial year.

DLF Privana North, the newly launched project, is a significant component of the larger integrated township, DLF Privana, located in Gurugram's Sectors 76 and 77. Spanning 17.7 acres, the project houses 1,152 flats and 12 penthouses, within towering structures up to 51 floors. The development encapsulates the company's vision of offering extravagant living spaces with panoramic views.

Joint Managing Director Aakash Ohri expressed pride in the substantial sales, attributing the success to strong demand from both domestic and international buyers, including a notable 27% being Non-Resident Indians. With ambitious plans to release further luxury properties worth over Rs 17,000 crore this fiscal year, DLF continues to assert its dominance in the luxury real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

