Haryana Establishes Help Desks for Construction Workers' Welfare

Haryana's Labour Minister Anil Vij announces the establishment of help desks at block levels to assist construction workers in accessing welfare schemes. These desks will aid in worker registration, benefits, and grievance redressal, ensuring speedy application processing and spreading awareness about available government benefits and schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government, led by Labour Minister Anil Vij, is set to launch help desks at the block level across the state to streamline access to welfare schemes for construction workers.

Vij, who also leads the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, approved these initiatives to secure workers' interests. These desks will serve as one-stop centers, offering comprehensive support with registration, applications for welfare benefits, and grievance mechanisms. The aim is to ensure speedy and transparent processing of workers' welfare applications.

The centers, manned by Assistant Welfare Officers and supported by IT infrastructure, will provide various benefits to workers, such as maternity and paternity benefits, educational scholarships, and reimbursements for travel and tool purchases, among others.

