Delhi Unveils AI-Driven Unified Grievance Redressal System

The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, is launching an AI-based Unified Grievance Redressal System to integrate various complaint portals for faster resolution and real-time monitoring. The platform will enhance public service delivery and governmental efficiency, offering features like semantic search and performance-based department rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:30 IST
The Delhi government is set to introduce an AI-based Unified Grievance Redressal System in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, enhancing the speed of complaint resolution and real-time monitoring, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

Currently, residents file complaints through disparate systems, leading to inefficiencies and duplication. The new AI-powered platform aims to integrate Delhi's key grievance redressal portals into a single, comprehensive dashboard, facilitating smarter analyses and quicker resolutions.

This initiative will offer features such as semantic search, root cause analysis, and automatic routing to appropriate departments. It promises to increase transparency and accountability, with IIT Kanpur overseeing its integration and maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

