Delhi Unveils AI-Driven Unified Grievance Redressal System
The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, is launching an AI-based Unified Grievance Redressal System to integrate various complaint portals for faster resolution and real-time monitoring. The platform will enhance public service delivery and governmental efficiency, offering features like semantic search and performance-based department rankings.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to introduce an AI-based Unified Grievance Redressal System in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, enhancing the speed of complaint resolution and real-time monitoring, as confirmed by officials on Monday.
Currently, residents file complaints through disparate systems, leading to inefficiencies and duplication. The new AI-powered platform aims to integrate Delhi's key grievance redressal portals into a single, comprehensive dashboard, facilitating smarter analyses and quicker resolutions.
This initiative will offer features such as semantic search, root cause analysis, and automatic routing to appropriate departments. It promises to increase transparency and accountability, with IIT Kanpur overseeing its integration and maintenance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EPFO Academy Partners ICCfG to Embed Ethical Leadership in Public Service Training
Seeking Accountability: Families Demand Answers a Year After South Korean Air Disaster
Summoned to the Takht: Accountability and Allegiance in Sikh Leadership
Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny
Heartbreaking Loss in Canadian Healthcare: Accountability Demanded