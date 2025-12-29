Delhi Unveils AI-Driven Unified Grievance Redressal System

The Delhi government is set to introduce an AI-based Unified Grievance Redressal System in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, enhancing the speed of complaint resolution and real-time monitoring, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

Currently, residents file complaints through disparate systems, leading to inefficiencies and duplication. The new AI-powered platform aims to integrate Delhi's key grievance redressal portals into a single, comprehensive dashboard, facilitating smarter analyses and quicker resolutions.

This initiative will offer features such as semantic search, root cause analysis, and automatic routing to appropriate departments. It promises to increase transparency and accountability, with IIT Kanpur overseeing its integration and maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)