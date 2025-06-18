Left Menu

Global Pilots' Federation Offers Expertise for Ahmedabad Crash Investigation

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots Associations (IFALPA) extends its technical expertise to assist Indian aviation authorities in probing the Ahmedabad plane crash. With a letter to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, IFALPA expresses readiness to collaborate, offering pilot investigators to enhance the investigation's effectiveness and prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots Associations (IFALPA) has stepped forward to provide expert assistance in the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. In a letter addressed to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India, the federation pledged its technical expertise and global best practices to aid ongoing investigations.

The crash, involving an Air India B787-8, resulted in the loss of 241 lives and prompted heightened surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet. Subsequently, a high-level inquiry committee was formed with expectations to deliver a detailed report within three months. Expressing condolences, IFALPA highlighted the importance of understanding pilot culture and human factors in their involvement.

IFALPA, representing 100,000 pilots globally, underscored the value of including accredited pilot investigators in the investigation. The organization stressed its readiness to assist the AAIB and contribute meaningfully in preventing future aviation accidents through comprehensive analysis and safety recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

