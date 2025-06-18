Pakistan Secures $1 Billion Financing Facility
Pakistan's Ministry of Finance has signed a five-year financing facility amounting to $1 billion. The financing is led by Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered, with the Islamic tranche comprising 89% of the total loan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:47 IST
Pakistan's Ministry of Finance has entered into a significant five-year, $1 billion financing facility, as announced on Wednesday.
The financing arrangement is primarily driven by Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered, with a substantial 89% of the loan facility attributed to the Islamic tranche.
The move underlines Pakistan's ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy through strategic financial partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Barrick Mining's Mali Dispute Puts $1 Billion Revenue at Risk
AerCap Triumphs in Jet Dispute: $1 Billion Recovered
$1 Billion Boost to Auckland Hospitals to Upgrade Critical Infrastructure
OPEC Fund Commits Over $1 Billion to Boost Development in Africa and Beyond
Elon Musk's xAI Faces $1 Billion Monthly Burn