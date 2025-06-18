NHTSA Closes Investigation: No Recall for Nissan Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the closure of a long-running investigation into Nissan Motor vehicles, a decision that concludes a seven-year review without demanding a recall.

The probe, initiated in 2018 and intensified to an engineering analysis a year later, covered models such as the 2013-2018 Nissan Altima and 2016-2018 Nissan Maxima. It focused on the potential for a rear suspension control arm to detach from the chassis due to corrosion, a flaw that could pose serious safety risks.

Despite NHTSA's extensive examination of over 1,300 issue reports and Nissan's acknowledgment of stress-induced cracks, the agency decided against further action, citing Nissan's efforts including a design change in 2018 and a satisfaction campaign that saw over 47,000 vehicles repaired.