NHTSA Closes Investigation: No Recall for Nissan Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ended a seven-year investigation into 2.03 million Nissan vehicles' rear suspension issues. Despite corrosion risks, there will be no recall. Nissan improved suspension durability in 2018 and many cars were fixed under a customer campaign. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the closure of a long-running investigation into Nissan Motor vehicles, a decision that concludes a seven-year review without demanding a recall.

The probe, initiated in 2018 and intensified to an engineering analysis a year later, covered models such as the 2013-2018 Nissan Altima and 2016-2018 Nissan Maxima. It focused on the potential for a rear suspension control arm to detach from the chassis due to corrosion, a flaw that could pose serious safety risks.

Despite NHTSA's extensive examination of over 1,300 issue reports and Nissan's acknowledgment of stress-induced cracks, the agency decided against further action, citing Nissan's efforts including a design change in 2018 and a satisfaction campaign that saw over 47,000 vehicles repaired.

