Tragic Midnight Accident in Seelampur: Mini Truck Causes Chaos

In a tragic incident in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, a speeding mini truck lost control, resulting in a severe accident late at night. The truck jumped the central divider, crashed into a car, and plowed into five pedestrians.

The unfortunate accident occurred around 12:04 am near 66 Foota Road when the driver of the Tata 407 truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. Witnesses report the truck veered from its lane, jumping the divider and hitting both a stationary car and the pedestrians who were nearby.

All five victims, identified as residents of New Seelampur, were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment. The driver has been arrested, and police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigation teams were dispatched to examine the scene to unravel the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)