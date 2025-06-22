Left Menu

Tragic Midnight Accident in Seelampur: Mini Truck Causes Chaos

A speeding mini truck lost control and caused a serious accident in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The vehicle crossed the divider, hit a car, and injured five pedestrians. All were hospitalized. The police arrested the driver and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:44 IST
Tragic Midnight Accident in Seelampur: Mini Truck Causes Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, a speeding mini truck lost control, resulting in a severe accident late at night. The truck jumped the central divider, crashed into a car, and plowed into five pedestrians.

The unfortunate accident occurred around 12:04 am near 66 Foota Road when the driver of the Tata 407 truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. Witnesses report the truck veered from its lane, jumping the divider and hitting both a stationary car and the pedestrians who were nearby.

All five victims, identified as residents of New Seelampur, were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment. The driver has been arrested, and police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigation teams were dispatched to examine the scene to unravel the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025