Piecing Together the Puzzle: Inside the Investigation of the Ahmedabad Air India Crash
The complex investigation into the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is expected to be lengthy. Former AAIB chief Aurobindo Handa highlights the challenges of reconstructing evidence from the fire-damaged site. The main investigation goal is to determine the root cause without assigning liability.
The ongoing probe into the catastrophic Air India crash in Ahmedabad is expected to be a protracted and intricate process, as outlined by former Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief Aurobindo Handa.
In a detailed interview with PTI, Handa emphasized the extensive damage caused by the crash and fire, making evidence collection particularly tedious. In line with global standards and AAIB regulations, the investigation focuses on identifying the root cause while steering clear of assigning blame.
The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London, which took place shortly after takeoff, resulting in substantial casualties both onboard and on the ground. With over 100 investigations previously concluded during Handa's tenure, including the 2020 Kozhikode Air India Express incident, his insights into the investigation process are invaluable.
Handa detailed the rigorous methodology used in piecing together such investigations, involving the elimination of unlikely causes after detailed analysis of data from recorders.
