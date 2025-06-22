Air India Trims Flight Services for Operational Stability

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its narrow-body flight services, impacting 118 weekly flights on 19 routes. This decision follows the recent fatal crash in Ahmedabad and aims to ensure operations remain stable.

The airline's adjustments, effective until July 15, 2025, see a 5% decrease in narrow-body operations and focus on mitigating passenger inconvenience through re-accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds.

Despite the reductions, Air India continues to operate a significant number of daily flights, maintaining coverage on 120 domestic and short-haul international routes while prioritizing network stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)