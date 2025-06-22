Left Menu

Air India Trims Flight Services for Operational Stability

Air India announced the temporary reduction of 118 weekly flights on 19 routes and the suspension of services on three routes. This initiative aims to ensure operational stability following a plane crash in Ahmedabad. Passengers affected by the cuts will be offered alternative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its narrow-body flight services, impacting 118 weekly flights on 19 routes. This decision follows the recent fatal crash in Ahmedabad and aims to ensure operations remain stable.

The airline's adjustments, effective until July 15, 2025, see a 5% decrease in narrow-body operations and focus on mitigating passenger inconvenience through re-accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds.

Despite the reductions, Air India continues to operate a significant number of daily flights, maintaining coverage on 120 domestic and short-haul international routes while prioritizing network stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

