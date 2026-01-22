Left Menu

Global Diplomacy at Davos: Peace Initiatives, Political Dialogues, and Energy Disputes

US President Donald Trump convenes global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss international peace initiatives, notably around Greenland and Palestine. Concurrent discussions involve major geopolitical figures like Putin and Abbas. Controversy arises from Trump's remarks on China's wind power capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:17 IST
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump engages with global leaders to promote his international "Board of Peace" initiative. Focused on Greenland, Ukraine, and the Middle East, the forum gathers influential figures, notably excluding some European allies.

The forum witnessed a dramatic policy shift as Trump abandoned tariffs targeting European allies, pivoting instead towards a potential Greenland agreement that emphasizes US military access. Concurrently, bilateral meetings with Ukrainian and Russian leadership aim to de-escalate regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Trump's controversial statement on China's wind energy capacity sparked international debate. Beijing promptly challenged these claims by highlighting its significant domestic wind power investments, spotlighting global renewable energy dynamics.

