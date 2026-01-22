Global Diplomacy at Davos: Peace Initiatives, Political Dialogues, and Energy Disputes

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump engages with global leaders to promote his international "Board of Peace" initiative. Focused on Greenland, Ukraine, and the Middle East, the forum gathers influential figures, notably excluding some European allies.

The forum witnessed a dramatic policy shift as Trump abandoned tariffs targeting European allies, pivoting instead towards a potential Greenland agreement that emphasizes US military access. Concurrently, bilateral meetings with Ukrainian and Russian leadership aim to de-escalate regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Trump's controversial statement on China's wind energy capacity sparked international debate. Beijing promptly challenged these claims by highlighting its significant domestic wind power investments, spotlighting global renewable energy dynamics.

