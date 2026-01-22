Strengthening Ties: India-Myanmar Trade in Pulses Flourishes

In a bid to bolster trade relations, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare held discussions with Myanmar's Deputy Commerce Minister U Minn Minn in Yangon. The focus of their meeting was the flourishing trade in agricultural produce, particularly urad and tur pulses, between India and Myanmar, as detailed in an official statement.

Khare highlighted the pivotal five-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, which underscores India's commitment to importing set quantities of these pulses, ensuring a stable market for Myanmar's farmers and a reliable supply for Indian consumers. This agreement has proved mutually beneficial, balancing supply and demand adeptly.

With trade figures climbing from USD 1.29 billion in 2020-21 to USD 2.1 billion in 2024-25, the economic partnership between India and Myanmar is evidently thriving, demonstrating the successful implementation of targeted trade policies in the region.

