Strengthening Ties: India-Myanmar Trade in Pulses Flourishes

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare and Myanmar's deputy commerce minister U Minn Minn met in Yangon to discuss the robust trade between their nations. A key aspect of their cooperation is a five-year agreement on pulses, ensuring supply to India and market access for Myanmar farmers. Bilateral trade has seen significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to bolster trade relations, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare held discussions with Myanmar's Deputy Commerce Minister U Minn Minn in Yangon. The focus of their meeting was the flourishing trade in agricultural produce, particularly urad and tur pulses, between India and Myanmar, as detailed in an official statement.

Khare highlighted the pivotal five-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, which underscores India's commitment to importing set quantities of these pulses, ensuring a stable market for Myanmar's farmers and a reliable supply for Indian consumers. This agreement has proved mutually beneficial, balancing supply and demand adeptly.

With trade figures climbing from USD 1.29 billion in 2020-21 to USD 2.1 billion in 2024-25, the economic partnership between India and Myanmar is evidently thriving, demonstrating the successful implementation of targeted trade policies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

