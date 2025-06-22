Left Menu

Delhi's Traders Celebrate End of Delhi Police Licence

Delhi business owners are relieved by the abolishment of the Delhi Police licence requirement for commercial establishments, easing red tape. This decision, welcomed by the Chamber of Trade and Industry and supported by Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, simplifies compliance for traders with existing multiple department clearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:59 IST
Delhi's Traders Celebrate End of Delhi Police Licence
In a groundbreaking decision for entrepreneurs, the requirement for Delhi Police licences for commercial establishments has been scrapped. This move has been warmly received by business owners in Delhi who see it as a significant reduction in bureaucratic hurdles.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, expressed his satisfaction, noting that this initiative would alleviate the compliance burden on traders. Traders previously had to juggle numerous departmental clearances, spanning from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to the Fire Department and Excise.

The decision followed a series of discussions between the Chamber of Trade and Industry and Delhi Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena formalized the order to remove the licence requirement, a shift that impacts categories including hotels, motels, and swimming pools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

