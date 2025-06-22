Left Menu

Sky High Tensions: Airlines Redirect Amid U.S. Strikes on Iran

U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites have heightened regional tensions, impacting airline operations. Many carriers, including Singapore Airlines and British Airways, canceled flights due to security concerns. Safe Airspace warns of increased risks, while Israel conducts rescue flights, and global airlines adjust routes to ensure passenger safety amidst growing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, prompting airlines to reevaluate routes for safety. Concerns about missile exchanges between Iran and Israel have led Singapore Airlines and British Airways to cancel flights to affected regions, including Dubai and Doha, while others navigate detours.

Safe Airspace, an organization that tracks flight risks, cautioned that these military actions could pose threats to U.S. operators. Although civil aviation has not been directly targeted, Iran's previous retaliatory threats loom large. FlightRadar24 data reveals airlines are avoiding Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, and Israeli airspace, opting for alternative, longer routes.

In a proactive response, Israel reopened its airspace to facilitate rescue flights for stranded citizens, while airlines globally adapt to potential oil price hikes due to the unrest. Regional airlines have suspended numerous flights, though evacuation efforts continue in conflicted zones, adding urgency to the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

