Sky High Tensions: Airlines Redirect Amid U.S. Strikes on Iran

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, prompting airlines to reevaluate routes for safety. Concerns about missile exchanges between Iran and Israel have led Singapore Airlines and British Airways to cancel flights to affected regions, including Dubai and Doha, while others navigate detours.

Safe Airspace, an organization that tracks flight risks, cautioned that these military actions could pose threats to U.S. operators. Although civil aviation has not been directly targeted, Iran's previous retaliatory threats loom large. FlightRadar24 data reveals airlines are avoiding Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, and Israeli airspace, opting for alternative, longer routes.

In a proactive response, Israel reopened its airspace to facilitate rescue flights for stranded citizens, while airlines globally adapt to potential oil price hikes due to the unrest. Regional airlines have suspended numerous flights, though evacuation efforts continue in conflicted zones, adding urgency to the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)