UK's Industrial Strategy: A New Era of Global Trade

The UK government has launched a forward-thinking industrial strategy aimed at bolstering investment and fostering economic growth. Key to this strategy is the Free Trade Agreement with India, described as a strategic move to enhance the UK's trading position globally.

The initiative, spanning a decade, aims to lure investments while promoting job creation, marking a new phase in Britain's industrial landscape. It includes sector-specific growth plans in areas like advanced manufacturing and clean energy, positioning the UK as a staunch advocate of global trade amid an evolving international market.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasizes that the strategy will make the UK the premier place for business. It aspires to cut industrial electricity costs by 2027 and create over a million well-paid jobs, projecting Britain as a robust, business-friendly economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)