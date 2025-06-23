Left Menu

UK's Industrial Strategy: A New Era of Global Trade

The UK government unveils a new industrial strategy designed to spur economic growth and investment. The 10-year plan aims to make Britain the prime destination for business, highlighting recent free trade deals, including one with India. This strategy outlines approaches to enhance trade, decrease electricity costs, and create skilled jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:10 IST
UK's Industrial Strategy: A New Era of Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has launched a forward-thinking industrial strategy aimed at bolstering investment and fostering economic growth. Key to this strategy is the Free Trade Agreement with India, described as a strategic move to enhance the UK's trading position globally.

The initiative, spanning a decade, aims to lure investments while promoting job creation, marking a new phase in Britain's industrial landscape. It includes sector-specific growth plans in areas like advanced manufacturing and clean energy, positioning the UK as a staunch advocate of global trade amid an evolving international market.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasizes that the strategy will make the UK the premier place for business. It aspires to cut industrial electricity costs by 2027 and create over a million well-paid jobs, projecting Britain as a robust, business-friendly economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025