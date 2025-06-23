Vedanta Resources: A New Dawn with Record Profits and Strategic Transformation
Vedanta Resources Ltd achieved a USD 1,617 million profit in FY25, as opposed to a USD 400 million loss the previous year, due to favorable commodity prices and increased efficiencies. The company is undergoing a transformation, with a demerger to create specialized global entities, unlocking value for its shareholders.
Vedanta Resources Ltd, a London-based company, announced a substantial profit of USD 1,617 million for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This figure marks a sharp turnaround from the USD 400 million loss recorded in FY24, driven primarily by favorable commodity prices and operational efficiencies.
The firm's revenue climbed by 6%, reaching USD 18.2 billion, up from USD 17.1 billion in the previous year, according to their latest release. Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed optimism amidst global changes, suggesting these as opportunistic for Vedanta's transformation into a natural resources, energy, and technology powerhouse.
In a strategic maneuver, Vedanta is proceeding with demerging its business into five specialized entities, each aiming for enhanced growth. This move, overwhelmingly supported by shareholders and creditors, ensures each shareholder of Vedanta Ltd receives new shares in these entities, promising significant value and long-term advantages.
