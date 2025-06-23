Northern Trust Affirms Independence Amidst Merger Speculations with BNY Mellon

Northern Trust has firmly expressed its intent to stay independent amidst merger speculations with Bank of New York Mellon, the giant custodian bank, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In response, a Northern Trust spokesperson highlighted the bank's dedication to providing long-term value to stakeholders, a tradition upheld for 135 years. Meanwhile, BNY Mellon has yet to comment on these developments.

Analysts anticipate significant antitrust challenges if the merger moves forward, with the deal involving major industry players. Regulatory easing and stabilizing interest rates may boost bank mergers by late 2025, though this particular deal remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)