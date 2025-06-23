PIA Halts Flights Amid Gulf Tensions
PIA has suspended its flight operations to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai due to military tensions in the Gulf region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:17 IST
In a significant move, PIA has announced the suspension of its flights from Pakistan to several key Gulf destinations including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai.
The airline's decision comes amid the rising military tensions in the Gulf, prompting concerns over safety and security.
This development affects numerous passengers and highlights the regional instability impacting aviation operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- PIA
- flight cancellations
- Gulf tensions
- Pakistan
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Dubai
- aviation
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Embassy in Bahrain Denies Changes Amidst Middle East Tensions
U.S. Military Allows Temporary Family Departures Amid Bahrain Tensions
Senate Blocks $3 Billion Military Sales to Qatar and UAE Amid Controversies
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions
Stability Amid Turbulence: Qatar's Gas Operations Unfazed by Regional Tensions