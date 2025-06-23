Left Menu

PIA Halts Flights Amid Gulf Tensions

PIA has suspended its flight operations to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai due to military tensions in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:17 IST
PIA Halts Flights Amid Gulf Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, PIA has announced the suspension of its flights from Pakistan to several key Gulf destinations including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai.

The airline's decision comes amid the rising military tensions in the Gulf, prompting concerns over safety and security.

This development affects numerous passengers and highlights the regional instability impacting aviation operations.

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025