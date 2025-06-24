India's Bold Leap: Portal Launch for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced the launch of an application portal under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), aiming to bolster the domestic production of electric vehicles (EVs). Announced on March 15, 2024, the scheme's comprehensive guidelines were detailed in Notification No. S.O. 2450(E) issued on June 2, 2024. These documents are accessible on the Ministry's official site, and applications can be submitted through spmepci.heavyindustries.gov.in.

According to the Ministry, the application portal will be operational from 10:30 a.m. on June 24, 2025, until 6:00 p.m. on October 21, 2025. The initiative, supported by the Centre, is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's reputation as a favored destination for automotive innovation, particularly in the EV sector. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy highlighted the scheme's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a sustainable, self-reliant India.

The SPMEPCI scheme is structured to attract global EV manufacturers to India, ensuring investment and employment growth in the sector. With customs duty concessions and domestic value addition targets, it aims to advance the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives while establishing India as a global hub for cutting-edge electric vehicle manufacturing.