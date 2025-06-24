Left Menu

India's Bold Leap: Portal Launch for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has unveiled the application portal for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India, aiming to attract global investments and boost domestic EV production. Under the scheme, India seeks to establish itself as a key player in the global electric vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:14 IST
India's Bold Leap: Portal Launch for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Scheme
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced the launch of an application portal under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), aiming to bolster the domestic production of electric vehicles (EVs). Announced on March 15, 2024, the scheme's comprehensive guidelines were detailed in Notification No. S.O. 2450(E) issued on June 2, 2024. These documents are accessible on the Ministry's official site, and applications can be submitted through spmepci.heavyindustries.gov.in.

According to the Ministry, the application portal will be operational from 10:30 a.m. on June 24, 2025, until 6:00 p.m. on October 21, 2025. The initiative, supported by the Centre, is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's reputation as a favored destination for automotive innovation, particularly in the EV sector. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy highlighted the scheme's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a sustainable, self-reliant India.

The SPMEPCI scheme is structured to attract global EV manufacturers to India, ensuring investment and employment growth in the sector. With customs duty concessions and domestic value addition targets, it aims to advance the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives while establishing India as a global hub for cutting-edge electric vehicle manufacturing.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025