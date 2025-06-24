Left Menu

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO: A Step Towards Public Listing

Suntech Infra Solutions Limited, a construction company established in April 2009, plans to go public. The company aims to raise Rs 44.39 crores through an IPO by issuing up to 51,61,600 equity shares. The shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME on July 02, 2025.

Suntech Infra Solutions Limited, an established construction firm incorporated in 2009, is poised to enter the public market with an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising Rs 44.39 crores. The offering includes up to 51,61,600 equity shares, a mix of fresh issues and offers for sale.

The IPO is set at a price band of Rs 81 to Rs 86 per share, with listings planned on the NSE SME scheduled for July 02, 2025. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the lead manager, and Mas Services Limited acts as the registrar for the offering.

Proceeds from the IPO will address working capital and capital expenditures, with shares expected to be allocated by June 30, and credited by July 01, 2025. Retail investors can contribute with a minimum of Rs 1,37,600 per application while HNI participation starts at Rs 2,75,200.

