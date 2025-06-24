Renewed Confidence: German Business Morale Surges

The German economy appears to be regaining momentum as business morale improved significantly in June, exceeding analysts' predictions. According to the Ifo Institute, the business climate index climbed to 88.4 from 87.5, driven by fiscal incentives and reduced borrowing costs, with particularly strong gains in the services sector.

Clemens Fuest, Ifo president, claims that the economic landscape is showing positive signs. A notable increase in the expectations index contributed to the improvement, with experts citing the new government's fiscal package as a key factor.

While business morale improved, the current economic situation remains fragile, impacted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, manufacturing shows signs of recovery, with increasing new orders, but Germany's economic challenges, linked to global trade tensions, persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)