Left Menu

Tel Aviv Stocks Surge Amid Fragile Ceasefire with Iran

Tel Aviv stocks rose to near record highs as the shekel reached a two-year peak against the dollar after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. The market responded with optimism over Israel's reduced nuclear threat from Iran. Despite initial gains, a fragile ceasefire remains in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:50 IST
Tel Aviv Stocks Surge Amid Fragile Ceasefire with Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tel Aviv stocks soared close to record levels while the shekel appreciated to a more than two-year high against the dollar following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Despite the ceasefire's fragility, the market exhibited optimism about Israel countering Iranian nuclear threats.

Gil Dotan, chief business officer at IBI Investment House, noted that Israel appeared to emerge as the primary benefactor, observing substantial stock gains over the past week. Following intensified conflict beginning on June 13, the indexes gained nearly 8%, despite retaliatory actions from Iran.

Elbit Systems, Israel's leading defense firm, saw its shares rise by 60% in 2025. The shekel strengthened, and interest in Israel's financial markets surged. Experts anticipate a positive market effect from declining risk premiums, potentially leading to interest rate cuts in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025