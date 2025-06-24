Pakistan-China Alliance: A Pillar of Economic Stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep appreciation for China's unwavering financial and economic support, which has been pivotal in stabilising Pakistan's economy amid the advancement of CPEC projects. During a meeting with the Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's dedication to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives.

The meeting highlighted key projects such as the modernisation of the ML-I railway and the operationalisation of Gwadar Port among others. These efforts are part of the broader strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, aimed at furthering cooperation in areas like agriculture, industry, and technology.

Discussions also covered regional security, including latest developments in the Iran-Israel conflict, as well as preparatory talks for Sharif's upcoming visit to China for the SCO Summit in 2025. Ambassador Jiang acknowledged Pakistan's proactive role in diplomacy at platforms like the UN Security Council.