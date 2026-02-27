Left Menu

Single Phase Polls Suggested for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that Tamil Nadu parties suggested single-phase Assembly elections, with a decision pending. He praised the electoral roll update and committed to improved polling amenities. New initiatives include early postal ballot counting and VVPAT checks for transparency.

Updated: 27-02-2026 13:02 IST
Tamil Nadu's political landscape could see a significant shift as parties push for single-phase Assembly elections. The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is considering this proposal, with details to follow upon the schedule announcement.

Addressing recent developments, Kumar commended the state's successful electoral roll update, highlighting it as a national model. Furthermore, he reassured citizens about enhanced amenities at 75,000 polling stations across the state.

In transparency efforts, Kumar detailed new electoral processes. Mandatory VVPAT counting will support vote accuracy, and candidates may verify EVM results post-count. Postal ballots are set to be counted earlier than EVM rounds, underscoring the Commission's commitment to improving electoral integrity.

