CBI Challenges Kejriwal and Sisodia Discharge in Liquor Policy Case
The CBI will appeal against the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case in the High Court. The agency claims key aspects of the investigation were ignored. A Delhi court had previously discharged them due to lack of evidence.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to challenge the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case. This move comes as the CBI believes that the investigation's critical aspects were overlooked by the trial court.
A CBI spokesperson confirmed the agency's intention to appeal the court's judgment promptly, emphasizing the need to address omissions in the investigation. The trial court dismissed charges against 21 individuals, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, citing a lack of substantial evidence.
Moreover, Senior Judge Jitendra Singh condemned the CBI for investigative oversights, pointing to insufficient evidence against Kejriwal and no prima facie case against Sisodia. The CBI has been investigating alleged corruption within the defunct AAP government's excise policy.
