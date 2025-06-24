Left Menu

Rediscover Bollywood Classics: Ultra Gaane Brings Colorized Melodies to Life

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group celebrates World Music Day by unveiling colorized, restored classics from Bollywood's golden era on their app, Ultra Gaane. This unique streaming platform offers a visual and auditory journey through timeless Hindi film songs, reviving a lost cinematic charm for modern audiences.

Ultra Gaane - India's First Audio-Video Music Streaming App Drops Restored & Colourized Classic Era Songs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In celebration of World Music Day, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has breathed new life into Bollywood's iconic melodies. Leveraging their groundbreaking app, Ultra Gaane, they have unveiled a thoughtfully curated collection of digitally restored and colorized classic Hindi film songs, each capturing the essence of Indian cinema's golden era.

With over 40 years of experience, Ultra Media & Entertainment boasts a collection of more than 4,000 melodies spanning from 1943 to 2024. Ultra Gaane stands apart by offering these classics with the original visuals, presenting audiences with an immersive way to enjoy enduring favorites. Filmed in black and white, these songs have been revitalized with Ultra's cutting-edge 4K/2K technologies, granting enthusiasts an opportunity to relive the splendor of vintage Bollywood.

Highlighting beloved tracks like "Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam" and "Jaane Wo Kaise Log The," this collection reintroduces both emotion and nostalgia. As expressed by Ultra Media & Entertainment's leadership, this effort not only preserves India's musical heritage but also bridges generational gaps by presenting timeless melodies in vivid color.

(With inputs from agencies.)

