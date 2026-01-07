'Dhurandhar' Breaks Box Office Records: The New Apex of Hindi Cinema
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' has become the highest-earning Hindi film with over Rs 831 crore nett in India. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has redefined box office success, surpassing previous record-holder 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' 'Dhurandhar' is a high-octane spy thriller with global earnings surpassing Rs 1220 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, has rewritten history as the highest-earning Hindi film in India, collecting over Rs 831 crore nett, surpassing 'Pushpa 2'.
The film stars Ranveer Singh and follows gripping spy operations tied to major geopolitical events. Its box office success has become a landmark in Indian cinema.
Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films praised the achievement, calling it a milestone in Indian cinema. Globally, 'Dhurandhar' ranks among top grossing films but still trails behind 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cinematic Clashes: Tamil Nadu's Ideological Showdown at the Box Office
Avatar: Fire and Ash Crosses $1 Billion Box Office Milestone
Avatar: Fire and Ash Sets Box Office Ablaze
Ikkis Soars at Box Office with Agastya Nanda's Stellar Performance
Avatar: Fire and Ash Rockets Past $1 Billion at Global Box Office