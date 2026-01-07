Left Menu

'Dhurandhar' Breaks Box Office Records: The New Apex of Hindi Cinema

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' has become the highest-earning Hindi film with over Rs 831 crore nett in India. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has redefined box office success, surpassing previous record-holder 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' 'Dhurandhar' is a high-octane spy thriller with global earnings surpassing Rs 1220 crore.

'Dhurandhar' Breaks Box Office Records: The New Apex of Hindi Cinema
'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, has rewritten history as the highest-earning Hindi film in India, collecting over Rs 831 crore nett, surpassing 'Pushpa 2'.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and follows gripping spy operations tied to major geopolitical events. Its box office success has become a landmark in Indian cinema.

Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films praised the achievement, calling it a milestone in Indian cinema. Globally, 'Dhurandhar' ranks among top grossing films but still trails behind 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

