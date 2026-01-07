'Dhurandhar' Breaks Box Office Records: The New Apex of Hindi Cinema

'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, has rewritten history as the highest-earning Hindi film in India, collecting over Rs 831 crore nett, surpassing 'Pushpa 2'.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and follows gripping spy operations tied to major geopolitical events. Its box office success has become a landmark in Indian cinema.

Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films praised the achievement, calling it a milestone in Indian cinema. Globally, 'Dhurandhar' ranks among top grossing films but still trails behind 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)