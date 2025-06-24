Plastic Sheet Disruption Strikes Mumbai Metro Again
Mumbai Metro services were disrupted on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line during peak hours after a plastic sheet fell on the tracks. This is the second incident in the monsoon season. Services resumed after the sheet was cleared, but not before causing significant commuter delays and crowding at stations.
Metro services on Mumbai's bustling Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line faced disruptions during peak evening hours when a plastic sheet descended onto the overhead wire near Versova station, officials reported.
The errant sheet, believed to have been swept from a nearby construction site, was promptly cleared, allowing services to resume. This marked the second such disruption of Metro One services this monsoon, with a similar incident taking place near Azad Nagar station in June.
The latest disturbance occurred around 7 PM, intensifying crowds at station platforms. Commuters described a significant rush, particularly at Andheri station, as passengers sought to travel toward Ghatkopar. The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor remains one of Mumbai's busiest metro routes.
