Plastic Sheet Disruption Strikes Mumbai Metro Again

Metro services on Mumbai's bustling Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line faced disruptions during peak evening hours when a plastic sheet descended onto the overhead wire near Versova station, officials reported.

The errant sheet, believed to have been swept from a nearby construction site, was promptly cleared, allowing services to resume. This marked the second such disruption of Metro One services this monsoon, with a similar incident taking place near Azad Nagar station in June.

The latest disturbance occurred around 7 PM, intensifying crowds at station platforms. Commuters described a significant rush, particularly at Andheri station, as passengers sought to travel toward Ghatkopar. The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor remains one of Mumbai's busiest metro routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)