Transforming Brahmapur Railway Station: A New Era for Odisha's Rail Transport

Brahmapur railway station in Odisha's Ganjam district is set for redevelopment at Rs 93.19 crore. The project will modernize the station with eco-friendly features and showcase local cultural heritage. It aims to meet future transit demands and enhance passenger experience with improved facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Brahmapur railway station in Odisha's Ganjam district will undergo a significant redevelopment at an estimated investment of Rs 93.19 crore, according to officials. The project seeks to transform the station into a modern, passenger-friendly, and sustainable hub capable of accommodating future growth.

Key enhancements include the construction of a three-storied station building, a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, and the installation of a quick watering system. Additional facilities such as extended platforms, dedicated bus lanes, a 500-passenger waiting hall, five escalators, and eight lifts are also planned. The station will feature eco-friendly elements, like green building standards and solar panels, while the facade and interior designs will reflect local cultural heritage.

The station, serving approximately 162 trains daily, caters to passengers from multiple districts. MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the redevelopment and highlighted the need for additional projects in southern Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

