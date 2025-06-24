Iraqi and Iranian Skies Open for International Flights

Iraqi airspace is welcoming international traffic once again, with flights actively transiting the region, according to data from Flightradar24 on Tuesday. This move signifies a step towards normalizing operations in the skies above Iraq.

Meanwhile, entry and exit through Iranian airspace have resumed for international flights heading to or departing from Tehran. However, these operations are subject to prior authorization, ensuring that protocols are maintained to regulate the air traffic effectively.

The reopening of these airspaces indicates an easing of previous restrictions, offering airlines more flexibility in their routes and potentially impacting regional travel dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)