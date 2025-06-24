Spirit Airlines Challenges JetBlue-United Alliance

On Tuesday, Spirit Airlines called on the Transportation Department to deny the proposed partnership between JetBlue Airways and United Airlines, fearing it will foster anticompetitive practices among major carriers.

The 'Blue Sky' collaboration, announced in May, intends to merge booking platforms and allow frequent flyer rewards interchangeability between the two airlines. Spirit argues this would effectively make JetBlue subordinate to United.

Spirit contends that a tie-up involving a dominant carrier like United will diminish the competitive advantage of low-cost alternatives, harming consumer choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)