Left Menu

Spirit Airlines Challenges JetBlue-United Alliance

Spirit Airlines has appealed to the Transportation Department to block the proposed JetBlue Airways and United Airlines partnership, claiming it is anticompetitive. The deal, known as 'Blue Sky,' would let travelers book flights and earn rewards across both airlines' platforms, raising concerns about market dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:03 IST
Spirit Airlines Challenges JetBlue-United Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Spirit Airlines called on the Transportation Department to deny the proposed partnership between JetBlue Airways and United Airlines, fearing it will foster anticompetitive practices among major carriers.

The 'Blue Sky' collaboration, announced in May, intends to merge booking platforms and allow frequent flyer rewards interchangeability between the two airlines. Spirit argues this would effectively make JetBlue subordinate to United.

Spirit contends that a tie-up involving a dominant carrier like United will diminish the competitive advantage of low-cost alternatives, harming consumer choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025