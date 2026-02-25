Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over DGCA's Role in VSR Ventures Crash

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar criticizes the aviation regulator DGCA for initially attempting to clear VSR Ventures in a fatal crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister. Despite initial clearance, a DGCA audit revealed non-compliance, leading to the grounding of four VSR aircraft.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has launched a scathing attack on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), accusing the agency of initially trying to exonerate VSR Ventures following a tragic crash that killed Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The incident raised questions about the role and responsibilities of the DGCA in ensuring air safety.

Pawar revealed that a preliminary report from the DGCA on January 28 stated no significant safety concerns with VSR Ventures during its last audit. This statement came even as bodies were being moved from the crash site, prompting allegations of a cover-up aimed at giving the company a clean chit.

The MLA has since called for the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, alleging conflicts of interest due to ties with VSR Ventures. The DGCA has since grounded four of the company's planes, following a safety audit revealing procedural non-compliance, yet questions about regulatory oversight persist.

