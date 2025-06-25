Tragedy in the Pacific: Cargo Ship 'Morning Midas' Sinks After Onboard Fire

The Morning Midas cargo ship, laden with approximately 3,000 new vehicles bound for Mexico, met its demise in the North Pacific Ocean. The vessel, unable to recover from an onboard fire that erupted weeks prior, sank in waters off Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

Zodiac Maritime, the ship's London-based management company, confirmed there were no visible pollution signs, while US Coast Guard patrols continue to ensure maritime safety. The cause of the fire and the current status of the vehicles onboard remain unclear as investigations continue.

Despite the distress, all 22 crew members were safely rescued. Response efforts are bolstered by the presence of salvage crews and pollution control equipment, as authorities work diligently to prevent ecological harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)