Panama Extends Suspension of Constitutional Guarantees in Bocas del Toro

The Panamanian government has extended the suspension of constitutional guarantees in Bocas del Toro by five days due to ongoing situations requiring authorities' presence, as announced by Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac.

Updated: 25-06-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 05:38 IST
The government of Panama has decided to prolong the suspension of constitutional guarantees in the western province of Bocas del Toro by an additional five days. This announcement was made by Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac during a recent press conference.

The suspension, initially set to be lifted on Wednesday, was extended after evaluating persisting conditions that necessitate the continued presence of state authorities in the region.

Orillac emphasized the need for this extension due to ongoing situations that require the attention and intervention of government authorities to ensure security and order.

