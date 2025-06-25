Left Menu

TATA IPL 2025: A Groundbreaking Season Sets New Industry Benchmarks

The 2025 season of the TATA IPL proved monumental, breaking viewership records and blending sports with technology for an immersive fan experience. A report by JioStar and Media Partners Asia highlights these achievements, underscoring the league's cultural and commercial impact.

Updated: 25-06-2025 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The TATA IPL 2025 has emerged as a revolutionary season, setting unprecedented benchmarks and breaking multiple records in the sport's broadcasting history. Released by JioStar in conjunction with Media Partners Asia at the APOS conference in Bali, the 'Year of Firsts' report details the monumental achievements of the season.

JioStar redefined the viewing experience, integrating it across linear and digital platforms, creating a seamless and personalized journey for fans. The broadcaster enabled engagement through diverse formats and languages, ensuring that every device offered a unique, inclusive, and deeply personal experience.

According to Sanjog Gupta, CEO at JioStar, TATA IPL 2025 blurred traditional lines between storytelling, sports, and shared experiences. With an impressive total reach of 1.19 billion, including 537 million on TV and 652 million on digital, the league captured unprecedented attention. Highlights include significant viewer engagement from women and the final match attracting 426 million viewers. Innovations such as multi-camera views and AI-driven highlights further enhanced the experience, marking TATA IPL 2025 as an epochal event in Indian sports broadcasting history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

