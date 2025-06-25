Left Menu

Apollo Techno Industries Gears Up for IPO Launch

Apollo Techno Industries Limited has received approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus from BSE to issue up to 37,00,000 Equity Shares in a forthcoming IPO. The company, known for its trenchless and foundation equipment for the construction industry, aims to use the proceeds for expansion and operational purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Techno Industries Limited is set to make waves in the market with the approval of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus by the Bombay Stock Exchange for an upcoming IPO. The company plans to issue up to 37,00,000 equity shares, each bearing a face value of ₹10.

The funds raised through the IPO will be primarily allocated towards meeting working capital needs and other corporate objectives. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited takes on the role of Registrar to the Issue.

Specializing in trenchless and foundation equipment, Apollo Techno Industries caters to both domestic and export markets, providing critical infrastructure solutions such as HDD Rigs and Diaphragm Drilling Rigs. The firm combines cutting-edge design with sustainability to offer quality products and refurbishment services to the construction sector.

