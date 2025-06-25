International Author Excellence Awards 2025: Celebrating Global Literary Talents in Dubai

The International Author Excellence Awards 2025 unfolded in Dubai with a grand celebration of global literary talent. Wings Publication International proudly hosted the event, honoring authors from around the world for their exceptional contributions to literature.

The ceremony, held on June 22, 2025, in the vibrant city of Dubai, brought together a diverse group of authors—ranging from debut to renowned names. The awards covered genres such as fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, and children's literature, with the aim of showcasing the transformative power of storytelling. A distinguished panel, comprising editors, literary experts, and critics, assessed the hundreds of nominations based on originality, narrative impact, thematic depth, and reader resonance.

The jury included notable figures like Dr. Kailash Pinjani, Dr. Deepak Parbat, and Murali Sundaram, alongside Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International. The event celebrated not just authorship but also the diverse voices that redefine global perspectives. Winning authors were recognized for their works that included significant titles spanning cultural and thematic narratives across continents.