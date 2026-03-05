Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Scaffolding Collapse Claims Lives at Tolichowki Construction Site

Two workers were killed and three others injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Tolichowki. The incident occurred during the construction of a parapet wall on the building's seventh floor. One of the injured workers is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Tolichowki, two workers lost their lives and three others sustained injuries when scaffolding collapsed during a construction job on Thursday evening. According to local police, the workers were involved in building a parapet wall on the seventh floor of an under-construction building when the structure gave way.

The collapse resulted in the workers plummeting to the ground. Emergency services were quick to respond, but two workers succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The remaining three were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one is battling for life.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. Safety protocols at construction sites have come under scrutiny following this incident, raising concerns about worker safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

