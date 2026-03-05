Left Menu

Maharashtra's Economic Surge: Growth, Infrastructure, and Investment Insights

Maharashtra's economy is poised for a 7.9% growth in 2025-26, with significant advancements in agriculture, industry, and services. The state's infrastructure development, fiscal discipline, and strategic investments underpin its robust economic performance, contributing 14% to India's GDP. Key sectors include renewable energy and urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to witness a strong economic growth of 7.9% in 2025-26, according to the recent Economic Survey presented in the state legislature. The survey highlights the state's impressive trajectory in agriculture, industry, and services, with the latter remaining a significant driver of economic dynamics.

The state's revenue receipts are projected to soar to Rs 5,60,964 crore, further solidifying its status as a leading economic force in India. Critical factors in this growth include robust infrastructure investments, a strategic focus on attracting FDI, and policy reforms aimed at enhancing ease of business operations.

Infrastructure developments, such as the opening of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and the operationalization of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, play crucial roles. Maharashtra leads in foreign tourist visits and is a frontrunner in renewable energy, supporting its ambitious economic vision for the future.

