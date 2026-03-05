Left Menu

Russia Weighs Gas Supply Halt to Europe Amid Rising Tensions

The Russian government is considering stopping gas exports to Europe due to rising tensions and the EU's intention to ban Russian gas. Despite declines in exports since 2022, Russia remains a significant supplier. Deputy PM Alexander Novak plans discussions with energy firms about optimizing resource deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:49 IST
Russia Weighs Gas Supply Halt to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian government is contemplating a potential halt to gas exports to Europe, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday. This consideration follows President Vladimir Putin's statement, amid escalating energy prices driven by the Iran crisis.

The possible decision is linked to the European Union's aim to ban Russian gas purchases. Novak mentioned an upcoming meeting, as directed by the President, with energy firms to discuss the situation and explore profitable energy transport routes.

Russian gas exports to Europe have significantly decreased since 2022 due to Ukraine-related sanctions. Yet, Russia remains the EU's second-largest LNG supplier, with gas sales continuing through the TurkStream pipeline, supplying countries like Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia, accounting for over 12% of European supply.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
2
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India
3
Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

 Global
4
Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026