Left Menu

Cuba Restores Power Amid Ongoing Energy Challenges

Cuba's energy ministry announced that power is being restored after a widespread blackout. The government cites U.S. sanctions and reduced oil shipments as contributory factors to the energy crisis. Electricity in Havana is progressively being reinstated, following an outage at a thermoelectric plant east of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:53 IST
Cuba Restores Power Amid Ongoing Energy Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba's Energy Ministry announced that the national electrical grid is in the process of recovery following a significant blackout on Wednesday, affecting much of the country, including Havana.

According to officials, the blackout coincides with mounting pressure from the Trump administration that has limited oil supplies, disrupting the island's energy stability. By early Thursday, power had been reestablished from Guantanamo to Pinar del Rio.

In Havana, utility company EELH reported partial restoration, with 36% of the city's power back. The situation arose due to an unexpected failure at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, located approximately 100 kilometers east of the capital. The ongoing energy crisis is further complicated by long-standing U.S. sanctions, exacerbating investment shortcomings in Cuba's power infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
2
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India
3
Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

 Global
4
Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026