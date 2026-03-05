Cuba Restores Power Amid Ongoing Energy Challenges

Cuba's Energy Ministry announced that the national electrical grid is in the process of recovery following a significant blackout on Wednesday, affecting much of the country, including Havana.

According to officials, the blackout coincides with mounting pressure from the Trump administration that has limited oil supplies, disrupting the island's energy stability. By early Thursday, power had been reestablished from Guantanamo to Pinar del Rio.

In Havana, utility company EELH reported partial restoration, with 36% of the city's power back. The situation arose due to an unexpected failure at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, located approximately 100 kilometers east of the capital. The ongoing energy crisis is further complicated by long-standing U.S. sanctions, exacerbating investment shortcomings in Cuba's power infrastructure.