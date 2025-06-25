Left Menu

BRISKPE Boosts Global Trade for Rajasthan's Exporters

BRISKPE, a cross-border payments platform, aims to expand in Rajasthan, targeting 10,000 exporters and facilitating $100 million USD in transactions over two years. The company focuses on Jaipur's textile, gem, and handicraft sectors, providing efficient international payment solutions and has RBI in-principle approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:56 IST
BRISKPE, a cross-border payments platform, announced its plans to broaden its presence in Rajasthan by onboarding 10,000 exporters. The company targets facilitating international transactions worth over USD 100 million within two years.

Aiming at Jaipur's textiles, gems, and handicrafts sectors, BRISKPE seeks to simplify global payments for small to mid-size exporters. It offers local virtual accounts in various major currencies, promising faster settlements and reduced fees, according to Indunath Chaudhary, Co-Founder and COO.

CEO Sanjay Tripathy emphasized the company's commitment to making international payments as seamless as local transactions, boasting features like instant e-FIRA, automated compliance, and rapid remittance processing. The 'Global Trade Connect' event brought together industry experts to discuss strategies for boosting global trade.

