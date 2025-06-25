BRISKPE Boosts Global Trade for Rajasthan's Exporters

BRISKPE, a cross-border payments platform, announced its plans to broaden its presence in Rajasthan by onboarding 10,000 exporters. The company targets facilitating international transactions worth over USD 100 million within two years.

Aiming at Jaipur's textiles, gems, and handicrafts sectors, BRISKPE seeks to simplify global payments for small to mid-size exporters. It offers local virtual accounts in various major currencies, promising faster settlements and reduced fees, according to Indunath Chaudhary, Co-Founder and COO.

CEO Sanjay Tripathy emphasized the company's commitment to making international payments as seamless as local transactions, boasting features like instant e-FIRA, automated compliance, and rapid remittance processing. The 'Global Trade Connect' event brought together industry experts to discuss strategies for boosting global trade.