Sky High: Jaipur's Awe-Inspiring Aerial Showcase

A major spectacle unfolded at Jaipur's Jal Mahal as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic and Sarang Helicopter Display Teams dazzled spectators with their aerial artistry.

Prominent attendees, including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, praised the Air Force's courage and technical excellence. Sharma emphasized this event as a pride moment for Jaipur and a source of inspiration for young aspiring servicemen.

The event featured breathtaking formations, historical references to past military achievements, and highlighted India's defense prowess under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Governor Bagde hailed the air show as an historic moment that reinforced respect for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)