Sky High: Jaipur's Awe-Inspiring Aerial Showcase

A large crowd gathered at Jaipur's Jal Mahal for a stunning aerial show by the Indian Air Force, featuring Surya Kiran and Sarang teams. Attended by Rajasthan's Governor and Chief Minister, the event showcased military prowess and inspired youth to join the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major spectacle unfolded at Jaipur's Jal Mahal as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic and Sarang Helicopter Display Teams dazzled spectators with their aerial artistry.

Prominent attendees, including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, praised the Air Force's courage and technical excellence. Sharma emphasized this event as a pride moment for Jaipur and a source of inspiration for young aspiring servicemen.

The event featured breathtaking formations, historical references to past military achievements, and highlighted India's defense prowess under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Governor Bagde hailed the air show as an historic moment that reinforced respect for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

