Winged Warriors: Mesmerizing Aerial Show Over Jaipur

In a dazzling display of aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Sarang Helicopter Display Team enthralled onlookers over the historic Jal Mahal in Jaipur. Thousands gathered to witness the breathtaking performances unfolding in the sky on Friday.

The show opened with Sarang's five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv executing intricate formations, drawing awe and applause from spectators. One of the highlights was the heart-pitching manoeuvre performed by two helicopters. Following was SKAT's nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft, demonstrating expert barrel-rolls and precise formations, a testament to the pilots' meticulous skills.

Local heroes Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Ankit Vashisth, and Squadron Leader Sanjesh Singh, all hailing from Jaipur, were among those who led the performance. The event highlighted the IAF's intention to inspire young Indians to pursue careers in the armed forces, showcasing unparalleled skill, discipline, and excellence. The teams will reprise their aerial showcase on Sunday, with extensive arrangements ensuring a smooth event.

