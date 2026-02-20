Left Menu

Spectacular Aerial Showcase Over Jaipur's Jal Mahal

The Indian Air Force conducted a mesmerizing aerial display over Jaipur's Jal Mahal featuring the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team. Thousands witnessed high-precision formations, with highlights including heart-pitching manoeuvres. The event seeks to inspire youth towards armed forces careers and display IAF's skill and discipline.

The skies above Jaipur's Jal Mahal came alive with a breathtaking aerial performance by the Indian Air Force's elite teams, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team. The event drew thousands of spectators, eager to witness the high-level coordination and artistry of the pilots.

The display began with the Sarang team's Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv executing stunning formations that included impressive double arrow-cross and heart-pitching manoeuvres. This was followed by SKAT's nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft in dramatic Tejas formation, performing precise barrel-roll manoeuvres.

Officials emphasized the dual purpose of the event: captivating the audience and inspiring the next generation to consider careers in the armed forces. Extensive measures ensured a smooth event, with another display planned for Sunday.

